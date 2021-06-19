Indian Embassy in Beijing to organise International Day of Yoga celebrations tomorrow

WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Beijing will organize the International Day of Yoga celebrations tomorrow. Around 500 people are expected to participate in the event. Ahead of the celebrations worldwide, Prasar Bharati Correspondent in Beijing spoke to few Chinese yoga gurus and students on yoga’s popularity in China and International Day of Yoga.

Lin Xiaohai who runs a yoga institute in Beijing learnt yoga from Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, India in 2001. He said that yoga is very good for our body, mind and spirit.

Mr. Lin has also been organizing many international Yoga conferences in China. He said, meditation is the key part of Yoga and in China, people need to practice more of yoga meditation. He said, International Day of Yoga is very important for entire world.

He said that Yoga culture has come from India and is a very good way for Chinese people to understand India. He added it is a very good medium of communication between India and China.

A Chinese yoga student from an Indian yoga institute WeYoga in Beijing said that yoga has improved her life quality. She said, yoga is a great gift to the world from India and thanked India for this.

Yoga is hugely popular among the Chinese people. Around 15 yoga centres are actively working in Beijing with many having more than 10000 students and few having more than 50000 students. Many Chinese students have also started their own yoga institutes who remain in association with Indian Embassy and Indian consulates in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

Along with Yogi Yoga institute led by Mohan Yogi, other Indian Yoga Gurus like Hemanth Kumar of Hemanth Yoga, Ashish Bahuguna of We Yoga, Sohan Singh of Sohan Yoga and N K Singh of Om Shiva Yoga will participate in 7th International Day of Yoga celebrations organized by Indian Embassy tomorrow.

The embassy has organized many yoga programs in and outside Beijing in the run up to the 7th International Day of Yoga in collaboration with these yoga gurus who are the torch bearers of Indian yoga culture in China.

Indian Embassy also organized many yoga events for other embassies in Beijing which were widely acknowledged and appreciated.