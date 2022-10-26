FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Embassy asks its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

WEB DESK

Indian citizens in Ukraine have been advised to immediately leave that country by available means. In an advisory, Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine said that they may contact the Embassy for any guidance and assistance if required to travel to the border. They can contact the Embassy on the phone numbers on 38 09 33 55 99 58, 38 06 35 91 78 81, 38 06 78 74 59 45.

Indian citizens can also refer to the Embassy Website for available options for border crossing. They can contact Indian Embassy in Romania over telephone number 40 37 21 47 432 and 40 73 13 47 727, Embassy in Poland on 48 22 54 00 000 and 48 60 67 00 105, in Hungary, they can contact on phone numbers 36 13 257742 and 43 and 36 30 51 54 192, or Embassy in Slovakia on telephone numbers 42 12 52 96 29 16, 42 19 08 02 52 12 and 42 19 51 69 75 60 as per their exit plans. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to an earlier advisory of Indian Embassy in Kyiv.

