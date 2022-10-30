Indian duo Satwik-Chirag storms into final of French Open

AMN

In Badminton, the Indian star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have stormed into the men’s doubles final of the French Open tournament in Paris. The world No. 8 Indian pair beat South Koreans Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals yesterday. Satwik and Chirag will play the summit clash against Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han today. The Chinese duo defeated the British pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-14 in the other semifinals last night.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen advanced in the men’s singles final after securing a straight-set victory against Japan’s Kodai Naraoka. The men’s singles summit clash will be played today between the two Danish players, Viktor Axelsen and Rasmus Gemke.

2016 Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin defeated reigning two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-18 to reach the women’s singles final. Marin will face the winner between China’s He Bing Jiao in the summit clash today.