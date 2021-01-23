Indian cricket team returned home after 2-1 triumph in Test series against Australia

Indian cricket team returned home after a 2-1 triumph in the Test series against Australia. The Indian team returned home from Australia this morning. Rishabh Pant, the hero of India’s 3-wicket win at the Gabba in the fourth and final Test, was spotted at the Delhi airport while Rohit Sharma deboarded the flight in Mumbai.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the players couldn’t get heroes’ welcome. Rishabh Pant told media that the whole team is very happy with the way the series was played and the trophy retained. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw were also spotted alongside Team India coach Ravi Shastri.

It has been quite a journey for Indian cricketers since the sport restarted after the COVID-19 break. The gruelling cricketing schedule took its toll on the players as several members of the team reported injuries during the course of the bilateral series. In fact, only two players – Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara – played all four Tests for India in Australia.

The homecoming, however, is going to be a short one for the players as they all are expected to assemble once again with the rest of the members of the team for another big series against England. The fact that the England assignment is at home does give the players some breathing space but they all would be expected to remain in a bubble as cricket resumes in India for the first time in the COVID era. With the series set to begin on 5th of February, the Indian players are expected to regroup by 29th of this month.