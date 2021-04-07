Indian Consulate in Guangzhou invites students of Guangdong University of Foreign Studies for interaction as part of its outreach activity

WEB DESK

Indian Consulate in Guangzhou, as part of its outreach activity, invited students of Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Guangzhou for an interaction today. Three Chinese Professors and 40 students from the University participated in the event. They were introduced to various facets of Indian culture including Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian Classical Dance by Chinese speakers. These students are studying Hindi as their major language. They usually go to India for one academic year to study Hindi. Many of them go on ICCR Scholarship to Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, Agra. This year, because of COVID-19 pandemic, they could not go.

Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Guangzhou offers Hindi Language as a major for graduation. The university has 5 Chinese professors and one Indian professor teaching Hindi. The students presented two Hindi Bollywood songs also. On this occasion, Consulate General of India, Guangzhou presented a Madhubani painting to the university.

Hindi has been playing a major role in people to people exchange between both the countries. At present, around more than 500 Chinese students are studying Hindi in around 17 Chinese universities as compared to just 11 students in the 1980s.

India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri launched India@75 celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Beijing coinciding with Vishwa Hindi Diwas celebrations last month. Many Chinese professors and students studying Hindi attended the event and termed Hindi as a bridge between the two countries.