Indian computer mkt dips 11.7% in Q3CY22

WEB DESK

India’s traditional computer market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations declined by 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3CY22 (Jul-Sep) after 8 consecutive quarters of growth despite strong shipments of 3.9 million units, according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

All segments declined except the government, which grew by 91.5 per cent YoY on the back of government orders, leading to strong growth in the third consecutive quarter. While the desktop and workstation categories grew by 23.4 per cent and 17.6 per cent YoY respectively, the notebook category declined by 19.5 per cent YoY. The demand for notebooks has softened across segments, forcing vendors to clear inventory.

IDC also said that demand will be slow for the next two quarters as well on softening demand from consumer and IT/ITeS segment and also impact of inflation.

“We expect a slowdown in PC procurement from the IT/ITES sector, which is typically one of the biggest buyers. Similarly, we are witnessing some sluggishness in SME procurement as they are challenged by inflation and a credit crunch. But the government and education segments are seeing some orders which can drive small volumes in the commercial segments in the next two quarters. In the consumer segment, early Diwali helped gain momentum in September, but the next two quarters are expected to be slow. Supply disruptions are no longer an immediate concern, but softening of demand across segments is a major worry,” said Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, Devices Research, IDC India, South Asia & ANZ.

