Indian companies spent more than one trillion rupees in CSR this year: Anurag Thakur

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that Indian companies have spent more than one trillion rupees in Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) till March this year. He said, the areas of investment is poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and the environment among other.

Mr Thakur said this while giving away the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award India 2022 in New Delhi yesterday. Mr Thakur said, the role of social entrepreneurs is increasingly becoming critical to nation-building. He said, entrepreneurs have actively contributed towards government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.