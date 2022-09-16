FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Sep 2022 03:38:14      انڈین آواز

Indian companies spent more than one trillion rupees in CSR this year: Anurag Thakur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said that Indian companies have spent more than one trillion rupees in Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) till March this year. He said, the areas of investment is poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and the environment among other.

Mr Thakur said this while giving away the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award India 2022 in New Delhi yesterday. Mr Thakur said, the role of social entrepreneurs is increasingly becoming critical to nation-building. He said, entrepreneurs have actively contributed towards government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: England beat India in final T-20, win 3 match T-20 series

In Women's cricket, England defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T-20 International and won ...

Mumbai Indians names Mark Boucher as Head Coach

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 16th September : Mumbai Indians on Friday named South African recor ...

Durand Cup; Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Harpal  Singh Bedi  An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala, enabled B ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart