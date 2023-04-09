इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 04:51:34      انڈین آواز
Indian community at Dubai pays tribute to victims of Indore temple tragedy who lost their lives

People from Indore and Madhya Pradesh who were living in Dubai, gathered to pay their respects to the victims who lost their lives in the accident at Beleshwar temple, Indore. A two-minute silence was observed and candles were lit in their memory. Chandrashekhar Bhatia, President of the Global Business Federation, Consul Bijendra Singh from CGI Dubai attended the event. Other attendees included Tarun Methwani, Dr. Dev Solanki, JB Pamnani, and members of organizations such as the International Sindhi Samaj and Sindhi Mahila Samaj. Prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple, Indore caved-in on March 30th during a Ram Navami havan. The temple was built on the top of a stepwell on a slab that caved in resulting in the death of 36 people.

