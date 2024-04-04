Indian Coast Guard Saves 8 Fishermen from the Sea 95 NM Off Chennai

The Indian Coast Guard saved eight fishermen from the sea 95 NM off Chennai. In a rescue mission, out of the 10 crew in the fishing boat, eight were rescued alive by an operation coordinated by the Coast Guard today. In a release, the Coast Guard stated that a search was on for the missing fisherman. Another fisherman who was rescued in critical conditions, could not be saved. It had received a distress call that the boat had earlier developed flooding due to a hole inside the boat in the rough seas. Later, the Coast Guard diverted the merchant vessels passing nearby to rescue the fishing vessel and brought the rescued fishermen to Chennai port.