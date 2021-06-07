Indian coast guard rescues an ailing South Korean Captain

AMN

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully conducted a swift sea-air coordinated medical evacuation off Goa. Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai received a message that the master of MT Elim ship, a 50-year old South Korean national, was suffering from severe lethargy, left hand paralysis and low blood pressure.

ICG ship C-158 sailed out from Goa. For speedy evacuation of the patient, ICG Chetak helicopter was deployed from Coast Guard Air Enclave, Goa. Braving gusting monsoon winds, the helicopter reached the vessel and airlifted the patient. The patient was shifted to a hospital in Vasco, Goa where his condition is reported to be stable.