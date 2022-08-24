Indian Coast Guard rescues 32 Bangladeshi fishermen

WEB DESK

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed over to its Bangladeshi counterparts on Tuesday. The operation is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards. In a statement, the government said that the Indian Coast Guard Ship, Varad rescued the fishermen after their boats capsized at Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line and handed over them safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Tajuddin. Bangladesh Coast Guard thanked the Indian Coast Guard for saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen.

The Bangladeshi fishermen’s boats had capsized during cyclonic weather, which moved along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal last week. Most of the fishermen were found clinging to nets floats, in the turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on the 20th of August.