FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2022 08:23:38      انڈین آواز

Indian Coast Guard rescues 32 Bangladeshi fishermen

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 32 Bangladeshi fishermen and handed over to its Bangladeshi counterparts on Tuesday. The operation is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards. In a statement, the government said that the Indian Coast Guard Ship, Varad rescued the fishermen after their boats capsized at Indo-Bangla International Maritime Boundary Line and handed over them safely to Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Tajuddin. Bangladesh Coast Guard thanked the Indian Coast Guard for saving the lives of Bangladeshi fishermen.

The Bangladeshi fishermen’s boats had capsized during cyclonic weather, which moved along the coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal last week. Most of the fishermen were found clinging to nets floats, in the turbulent sea and struggling to survive for almost 24 hours after their boats had capsized when they were sighted by Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft on the 20th of August.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

AMN Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered fr ...

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkat ...

Saina Nehwal storms into pre quarter finals of BWF World Championship

AMN London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal produced a fine performance to kick-off her BWF W ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart