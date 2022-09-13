Indian & Chinese troops step back from frontline of the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian and Chinese armies have stepped their troops back from the front-line of the Gogra-Hotsprings area’s Patrolling Point 15 in the eastern Ladakh region.

The disengagement process was on for five days which included the dismantling of the temporary structures and bringing the front-line troops to the rear locations respectively by both armies.

As per plan a joint verification of the process was also entailed by the two sides as they disengaged from the face-off site.

On September 8, both sides announced the beginning of the process. This entire disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area followed after the 16th round of high-level military talks between the two nations in the month of July.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

The disengagement in the Pangong Lake area took place in February last year while the withdrawal of troops and equipment in Patrolling Point 17 (A) in Gogra took place in August last year.