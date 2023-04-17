Indian Boxing squad to participate in Multi Nation training camp ahead of the World Championships

By Harpal Singh Bedi

A 19-member Indian Men’s boxing squad on Monday left for Tashkent, to participate in a 12 day long multi-nation training camp ahead of the World Boxing Championships which is scheduled to be held there from 30 April to May 14.

Six-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa and 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist Deepak Bhoria will lead the 13-member Indian challenge at the .Championship. Six more boxers ,including Asian Games Gold medal winner Amit Panghal ,are accompanying the team for the ‘Multi-Nation training camp

In 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg, weight categories, two Indian boxers each will participate in the training camp as reserve boxers .

The Tashkent Championships have already seen a registration of around 640 boxers from 104 countries including that of seven defending World Champions like Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz.

The gold medalists will receive a prize money of USD 200,000.The silver medalists USD 100,000, and both bronze-medalists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

The team ;Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (54kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92+kg).

Squad for training camp:

Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin (57kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Hemant Yadav (71kg), Sanjay (80kg), Sanjeet (92k)