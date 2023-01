AMN

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He has been replaced by Rajat Patidar. Rajat Patidar plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He is a right-handed batter.

The New Zealand home series will feature three ODIs and three T20Is. India will begin the series with the 50-over matches from tomorrow.

The T20 series will commence on 27th of January.