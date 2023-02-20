Indian Army medical team returns from Türkiye

@MEAIndia

AMN / WEB DESK

After performing their duty, the Indian Army medical team deployed under Operation Dost in Türkiye returned home today.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, said, a 99-member team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded field hospital at Iskenderun in Türkiye, attending to nearly four thousand patients round-the-clock.

Operation Dost was launched to provide necessary support in terms of search and rescue efforts as well as medical assistance following the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on the 6th of this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed that all possible assistance be extended to the affected people.