Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for Internet (SAI).

The application supports end to end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over the internet. The model is similar to commercially available messaging applications like Whatsapp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end to end encryption messaging protocol.

SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements.

Defence Ministry said, SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented Col Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity for developing the application.

