Indian Army captures Chinese soldier near LAC in Chumar-Demchok

WEB DESK

A Soldier of People’s Liberation Army was captured by the Indian Army in Chumar-Demchok area , near the Line of Actual Control on Monday morning, REPORTS AIR.

Army sources said that the captured soldier is from Shangxi armoured branch.

Sources also said, while patrolling at the Line of Actual Control the soldier could have crossed into Indian side, inadvertently.

However, the Army is also probing into the espionage angle as well.

The Army also verified the Civil and Military documents of the soldier possessed with him.

Upon satisfaction, following the due procedures and established protocols, the captured soldier will be returned to the PLA.

More details of the soldier are awaited and the Army is working on his returning procedures.