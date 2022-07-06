FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 09:49:33      انڈین آواز

Indian and Iranian officials discuss progress on Chabahar Port

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra today talked with Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani over phone.

The External Affairs Ministry said, two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar Port. Foreign Secretary underscored India’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues including Afghanistan.

