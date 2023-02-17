Indian-American Neal Mohan is new YouTube CEO

WEB DESK

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, has stepped down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, in her blog post said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

Neal is a Stanford graduate. And, before becoming the CEO of YouTube, he worked as the chief product officer of the company. Previously, Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Between March 2008 and November 2015, he served as Google’s Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads. Before joining Google, he held the position of senior vice president of strategy and product development at DoubleClick, an internet ad serving services company that Google acquired in 2007. Mr. Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. Mr. Mohan serves as a director for the private company 23andMe. Mr. Mohan is a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business’s management board and the Internet Advertising Bureau’s and Mobile Marketing Association’s boards of directors.