इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2023 02:06:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian-American Neal Mohan is new YouTube CEO

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, has stepped down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, in her blog post said she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about.”

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

Neal is a Stanford graduate. And, before becoming the CEO of YouTube, he worked as the chief product officer of the company. Previously, Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Between March 2008 and November 2015, he served as Google’s Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads. Before joining Google, he held the position of senior vice president of strategy and product development at DoubleClick, an internet ad serving services company that Google acquired in 2007. Mr. Mohan holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar. Mr. Mohan serves as a director for the private company 23andMe. Mr. Mohan is a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business’s management board and the Internet Advertising Bureau’s and Mobile Marketing Association’s boards of directors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart