Indian Air Force to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior at Waddington in UK

AMN

An Indian Air Force contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors on Sunday departed Air Force Station Jamnagar to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior at the Waddington Air Force Base in United Kingdom. The exercise is scheduled from 6th of March to 24th of March this year.

Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral Air exercise in which Air Forces from Finland, Sweden, South Africa, United States of America and Singapore would also be participating alongside Royal Air Force and Indian Air Force. This year IAF is participating in the exercise with five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster and an IL-78 mid air refueller aircraft.

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and share best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship.