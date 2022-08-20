Indian Air Force contingent participates in Exercise Pitch Black in Australia

AMN

An Indian Air Force contingent is participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in Australia being held from August 19 to 8th September in Darwin.

This is a biennial, multi-national exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force. It will focus on Large Force Employment warfare. The last edition was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. This year’s exercise will see the participation of over 100 aircraft and 2500 military personnel from various air forces.

The Indian Air Force contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Su-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the participating air forces.