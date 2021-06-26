Indian Air Force Chief arrives in Dhaka on a 3-day visit

WEB DESK

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria arrived in Dhaka on Saturday on a three day visit to Bangladesh.

He was received by Assistant. Chief of Air Staff Operations, Bangladesh Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar on his arrival in Dhaka. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami was also present to welcome the Air Chief on his arrival in Bangladesh.

The Air Force Chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to senior officers of the Bangladesh armed forces. He will be meeting other senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF). He will visit major BAF air bases across the country during the course of his visit.

According to the press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday, the IAF Chief will also pay tribute to the members of Bangladesh armed forces who sacrificed their lives during the liberation war of 1971 by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka cantonment.

The Air Chief has been invited as the Chief Guest of the Commissioning Ceremony on the occasion of President Parade 2021 at BAF Academy, Jessore.

This is the first time that an Indian Air Chief would have the honour of reviewing the parade at BAFA. It shows the strong commitment and trust that both Air Forces have towards each other.

The visit of the Air Force Chief in the Golden Jubilee year of the Liberation War will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the armed forces of the two countries, said the release.