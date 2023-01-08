India World’s Fastest Growing Economy, says Lok Sabha Speaker in Presence of FM

People of Kota Bundi will receive Rs. 1500 crore in bank loans: Finance Minister

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said India was the fastest growing economy in the world. He also assured that empowering the farmer is the top priority of the present government.

Addressing a credit outreach programme in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his parliamentary constituency, Kota (Rajasthan), Birla said, “India has outplaced Britain to become the fifth largest economy.

Mr Birla had organised a credit outreach program in Kota city.

Birla at the outset welcomed the Finance Minister and thanked her for visiting Kota. He also congratulated the Finance Minister for encouraging the nation’s youth, women, farmers and animal herders to move forward on the path of self-reliance.

Referring to the new era of economic transformation in the country, Mr Birla said that today India is the world’s fastest growing major economy and has become the fifth largest economy in the world after overtaking U.K. He added that the Indian economy is getting stronger by the day through the contribution of the people.

In the context of economic empowerment of the nation’s youth, women, farmers, and hardworking people, Mr Birla said that the people will become financially stronger and more empowered; which will induce new energy and strength into the entire economic system, thereby ensuring that the country becomes more powerful and prosperous.

Addressing the event at Dusshera Ground here, Sitharaman said the prime minister himself has given guarantee for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, so one does not need to produce any document for guarantee. Loans of at least Rs 68 crore are going to be distributed among cattle rearers (Pashupalaks), she added. Many others are being given credit sanction for various business and agriculture.

Sitharaman appreciated the efficient conduct of the Lok Sabha by Mr Om Birla. She informed the people that as a policy decision the senior officials of banks have ensured that loans are extended to the poor and the underprivileged sections of the society as per various schemes of the central government. She congratulated Mr Birla for the efficient discharge of his responsibilities and said that due to the untiring efforts of Mr Birla, bank loans worth Rs. 1500 crore would be provided to the people of Kota-Bundi under various schemes for self-reliance and empowerment.