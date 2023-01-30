इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2023 01:38:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India Women lift inaugural U-19 T20 trophy; beat England by 7 wickets in final

Leave a comment
Published On: By

In Cricket,  India chased down a modest target of 69 and beat  England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural Under-19 Women T20 final at Senwes Park in   Potchefstroom. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra grabbed 2 wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Soman Yadav picked one each to dismiss  England for a low total of 68. Only 4  England batters could enter double digits with Rayana Macdonald-Gay top scoring with 19.

PM Modi congratulates Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning  ICC Under 19 T20 World Cup

The Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning the ICC Under 19 T20 World Cup. In a tweet Mr. Modi said, they have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا لال چوک پر پرچم کشائی کی تقریب کے ساتھ اختتام پذیر ہوئی۔

Bharat Jodo Yatra راہول گاندھی کی قیادت میں بھارت جوڑو یاترا ل ...

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart