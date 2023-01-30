India Women lift inaugural U-19 T20 trophy; beat England by 7 wickets in final

In Cricket, India chased down a modest target of 69 and beat England by 7 wickets to win the inaugural Under-19 Women T20 final at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra grabbed 2 wickets each, while Mannat Kashyap, Shafali Verma and Soman Yadav picked one each to dismiss England for a low total of 68. Only 4 England batters could enter double digits with Rayana Macdonald-Gay top scoring with 19.

PM Modi congratulates Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning ICC Under 19 T20 World Cup

The Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning the ICC Under 19 T20 World Cup. In a tweet Mr. Modi said, they have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours, he added.