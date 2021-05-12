India witnessing early signs of decline in new corona cases

AMN / WEB DESK
The India’s Health Ministry has said, 13 states have more than one lakh active COVID-19 cases each. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Health Ministry officials said, 26 states and Union Territories have positivity rate of over 15 per cent. Goa has the maximum case positivity rate of 49.6 percent and Maharashtra’s positivity rate is 22.5 percent. The national positivity rate is around 21 percent.
An early trend of decline in daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths has been noted in the country. India registered over three lakh 29 thousand new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.