India witnesses significant decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio

Staff Reporter

India has witnessed a significant decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio, MMR from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20. As per the Special Bulletin released by the Registrar General of India, the MMR has improved further by a spectacular six points and now stands at 97 per lakh live births. The MMR is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per one lakh live births.

Upon achieving this, the country has accomplished the National Health Policy target for MMR of less than 100 per lakh live births and is on the right track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal target of MMR of less than 70 per lakh live births by 2030.

The number of states which have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal target has now risen from six to eight leading with Kerala, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Reacting to a new milestone in MMR, Union Health Minister Dr. Mnasukh Mandaviya credited it to the various healthcare initiatives of government to ensure quality maternal and reproductive care.