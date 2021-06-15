India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days

WEB DESK

The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India has witnessed a decline in daily Covid cases by up to 85 per cent since the highest daily tally was registered on May 7.

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, said. “We are witnessing a continued reduction in daily cases after 75 days which indicates an overall decline in infection rate.”

“Observing the decline of Covid cases per day, we have analysed that India has witnessed around 85 per cent reduction in daily cases, which is a big development for all of us but we have to continue work on strict Covid behaviour,” Agarwal added.

India’s Active Caseload declines to 9,13,378

India reports 60,471 daily new cases in last 24 hours; lowest after 75 days

2,82,80,472 Total Recoveries across the country so far

1,17,525 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumberDaily New Cases for 33rd consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 95.64%

Weekly Positivity Rate drops to less than 5%, currently at 4.39%

Daily positivity rate at 3.45%, less than 5% for 8 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 38.13 Crore tests total conducted

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

More than 26.69 crore (26,69,14,930) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,67,21,069 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.05 crore (1,05,61,861) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 47,43,580 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.