India wins UN award for Hypertension Control Initiative

AMN
In a major achievement and recognition of country’s efforts against hypertension, India has won a UN award for its “India Hypertension Control Initiative, IHCI which is a large-scale hypertension intervention under National Health Mission.

The IHCI has been recognized for its exceptional work within India’s existing primary healthcare system. The IHCI has won the ‘2022 UN Interagency Task Force and WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award’ at the UN General Assembly side event held in New York, USA Today. The award recognizes the outstanding commitment and action of India to prevent and control Non-Communicable Diseases and deliver integrated people-centric primary care.

Complimenting the healthcare initiative, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet, the IHCI has strengthened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to ensure health and wellness for all. He said, the government is committed to building a healthy and fit India.

The IHCI has been able to leverage and strengthen the existing healthcare delivery system, and hypertension control interventions under National Health Mission. The initiative was launched in 2017 and expanded in a phased manner to cover more than 130 districts across 23 states. Under the initiative, more than 34 lakh people with hypertension are taking treatment in government health facilities, including Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centres.

