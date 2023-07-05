इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 12:28:51      انڈین آواز
India win SAFF Championship, beat Kuwait on penalties

Hosts India won the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time after beating Kuwait 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 in 120 minutes in the summit clash here on Tuesday.

After five rounds of penalty kicks the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied. Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khaled Hajiah’s shot to hand victory the home side.

In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute. Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

The Indian team made it to the final after beating Lebanon in a semi-final while Kuwait beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the other last-four clash.
 
This is the second meeting of India and Kuwait in this tournament with the earlier Group stage meeting ending in a 1-1 draw.

