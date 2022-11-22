FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2022 11:26:31      انڈین آواز

India win 3-match T20 series against New Zealand, 1-0 after rain-interrupted final game ends in tie

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India on Tuesday clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption. India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets while giving away just 17 runs. Chasing the target, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play. With incessant rain lashing the McLean Park, the match couldn’t be resumed. Since India were at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play the match was declared a tie.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart