India win 3-match T20 series against New Zealand, 1-0 after rain-interrupted final game ends in tie

India on Tuesday clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption. India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling display. He scalped four wickets while giving away just 17 runs. Chasing the target, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play. With incessant rain lashing the McLean Park, the match couldn’t be resumed. Since India were at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play the match was declared a tie.