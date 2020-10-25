India will uphold interests of developing world at UNSC: Dr Jaishankar

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said reformed multilateralism has become an essential imperative as UN marks its 75th Anniversary.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said India will enter UNSC in January 2021 as a non-permanent member. He asserted that India will uphold the interests of the developing world and seek to strengthen the global consensus on key contemporary challenges.

The External Affairs Minister, at a book launch function on Wednesday, had said that multilateralism is in serious danger as the bigger countries are focused on their own interests. Calling for reforms at the United Nations, he had said the UN needs to be reformed.