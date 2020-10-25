Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue
Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices
India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years
US approves sale of weapons systems worth around 1.8 billion dollar to Taiwan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2020 04:29:56      انڈین آواز

India will uphold interests of developing world at UNSC: Dr Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said reformed multilateralism has become an essential imperative as UN marks its 75th Anniversary.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said India will enter UNSC in January 2021 as a non-permanent member. He asserted that India will uphold the interests of the developing world and seek to strengthen the global consensus on key contemporary challenges.

The External Affairs Minister, at a book launch function on Wednesday, had said that multilateralism is in serious danger as the bigger countries are focused on their own interests. Calling for reforms at the United Nations, he had said the UN needs to be reformed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

SAI approves coaching camp for Table Tennis; TTFI to conduct camp in Sonepat

AMN The Sports Authority of India has approved the national coaching camp for Table Tennis. The camp will c ...

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کو روکنے کیلئے ذخیرے کی حد مقرر کی

حکومت نے آج کہا کہ اس نے ملک میں پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اعتدال پید ...

دنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کا مسلسل پھيلاؤ

WEB DESKدنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کے متاثرين کی تعداد 41.38 ملين ہو ...

برطانيہ اور جاپان کے درميان آزاد تجارت کا معاہدہ

WEB DESK برطانيہ اور جاپان نے آزاد تجارت کے معاہدے پر دستخط کر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!