इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2022 04:35:08      انڈین آواز

India will try to build consensus on Global issues including Ukraine during its G20 presidency: Jaishankar

Published On: By

BY A AKHTER

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said that India would try to build consensus on global issues including Ukraine during its G20 Presidency. He said, India’s endeavour will be to create consensus through consultation on key global issues.

India yesterday formally assumed the Presidency of G20 grouping for a period of one year. To mark the first day of India’s presidency, a special event titled ‘G20 University Connect – Engaging Young Minds’ was organised in New Delhi, which virtually brought together students from 75 universities across the country.

Addressing the event, Dr Jaishankar said India will look to emerge as the voice of the global south – comprising Asia, Africa and Latin America – that has had to face the brunt of polarisation and conflict in the developed world. He said, India will flag concerns on issues such as energy security, food security, access to healthcare, climate action and climate justice during its G20 presidency. Dr Jaishankar said, India’s G20 presidency is taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs.

It is particularly vital that world leaders focus on the right issues, especially those that affect the more vulnerable sections of the world, he said. Dr Jaishankar highlighted that harmonizing diverse interests is something that has been deeply ingrained in India’s history and culture.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

