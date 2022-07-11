India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023: UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN in a report has said that India will surpass China as the most populous country on earth in 2023. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022.

The UN said, world’s population is growing at its slowest pace since 1950. It should hit 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050, peaking at around 10.4 billion people in the 2080s.

The report said, while a net drop in birth rates is observed in several developing countries, more than half of the rise forecast in the world’s population in the coming decades will be concentrated in eight countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Tanzania.



Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, without citing specifics said, that overall population milestone is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another