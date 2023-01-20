India will stand by Sri Lanka in its hour of need: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said India will stand by Sri Lanka in its hour of need to overcome the challenges it currently faces. He added that India has taken proactive steps and extended financial assurances to the IMF without waiting for the other creditors.

Dr Jaishankar added that India is a reliable neighbour and a trustworthy partner who is prepared to go to the extra mile. He said this during his official visit to Sri Lanka. With this announcement India has become the first creditor nation to extend assurance towards restructuring the debt of Sri Lanka as the island nation makes efforts to unlock a bridge financing package from IMF.

Earlier, Dr. Jaishankar called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe. They discussed political devolution and India’s view on full implementation of the 13th amendment as well as early conduct of provincial elections. The need to pay special attention to the requirements of Indian Origin Tamils also featured in their talks.

The External Affairs Minister shared a clear message that India will encourage greater investment in core areas of energy, tourism and infrastructure. He expressed confidence that Trincomalee will emerge as an energy hub and India would support Sri Lanka in such initiatives. The minister announced that the two countries have agreed in principle on a renewable energy framework.

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit also witnessed signing of MoU on High Impact Community Development programme on socio economic development. He also participated in 3 virtual inauguration ceremonies which included handing over of Kandyan Dance academy, a hundred houses each in Kandy, Nuwara Elia and Galle and 24 houses each in Badulla and Anuradhapura.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous and timely assistance India extended during the previous year. He also expressed his gratitude for the assurance extended towards restructuring of debt.