इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 02:39:29      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India will stand by Sri Lanka in its hour of need: Jaishankar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has said India will stand by Sri Lanka in its hour of need to overcome the challenges it currently faces. He added that India has taken proactive steps and extended financial assurances to the IMF without waiting for the other creditors.

Dr Jaishankar added that India is a reliable neighbour and a trustworthy partner who is prepared to go to the extra mile. He said this during his official visit to Sri Lanka. With this announcement India has become the first creditor nation to extend assurance towards restructuring the debt of Sri Lanka as the island nation makes efforts to unlock a bridge financing package from IMF.

Earlier, Dr. Jaishankar called on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe. They discussed political devolution and India’s view on full implementation of the 13th amendment as well as early conduct of provincial elections. The need to pay special attention to the requirements of Indian Origin Tamils also featured in their talks.

The External Affairs Minister shared a clear message that India will encourage greater investment in core areas of energy, tourism and infrastructure. He expressed confidence that Trincomalee will emerge as an energy hub and India would support Sri Lanka in such initiatives. The minister announced that the two countries have agreed in principle on a renewable energy framework.

Dr. Jaishankar’s visit also witnessed signing of MoU on High Impact Community Development programme on socio economic development. He also participated in 3 virtual inauguration ceremonies which included handing over of Kandyan Dance academy, a hundred houses each in Kandy, Nuwara Elia and Galle and 24 houses each in Badulla and Anuradhapura.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the generous and timely assistance India extended during the previous year. He also expressed his gratitude for the assurance extended towards restructuring of debt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مکرم جاہ بہادر سرکاری اعزاز کیساتھ مکہ مسجد کے مقبرۂ آصف جاہی میں سپرد لحد Nizam VIII

حیدرآباد۔18جنوری: آصف ثامن نواب میر برکت علی خان مکرم جاہ بہا ...

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart