India will not accept any unilateral attempts to change status quo along LAC: MEA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s External Affairs Ministry today said respecting and strictly abiding by the LAC is the basis of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Briefing media here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, several agreements concluded by India and China since 1993 firmly acknowledge this.

He said the conduct of Chinese forces this year, including the deployment of large body of troops and changes in behaviour, accompanied by unjustified and untenable claims, has been in complete disregard of all the mutual agreements. He said Indian side has made it clear that India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and country will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC.

The two sides have agreed during the conversation of the Special Representatives to work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity.

Both sides are engaged in discussions through the established diplomatic and military channels to achieve this objective expeditiously. The 4th round of the meeting of the Senior Commanders was held on 14th July, where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement.

The spokesperson said another meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is also expected to be scheduled soon. He said, the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas is the basis of the bilateral relationship. He stated that therefore India expects the Chinese side to sincerely work together for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest.