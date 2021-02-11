India will do its best to facilitate COVID-19 vaccines sought by Canada

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supply of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. The Prime Minister received a telephone call from Mr.Trudeau last evening, in which the Canadian leader informed about his country’s requirement of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

Mr. Modi assured Mr. Trudeau that India would do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.

Expressing his appreciation, Mr Trudeau said, if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity and Mr. Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. Mr. Modi thanked Mr Trudeau for his sentiments.

The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by both the countries on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between India and Canada in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impact of the pandemic.

The leaders said they look forward to meeting each other in various important international fora later this year and continuing their discussions on all issues of mutual interest.