India will cross $750 billion of exports: Goyal

AMN / MUMBAI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today expressed confidence that in the 75th year of independence, the country will cross USD 750 billion in exports this year. He said, until February the country is already in excess of what it did in the whole of last year.

Inaugurating the new corporate office building of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation, ECGC in Mumbai, the Minister called for ECGC to become more modern and digital in its operations, leading to greater efficiency and trust among exporters.

The Commerce and Industry Minister also complimented ECGC for innovative measures like the introduction of a policy wherein exporters with an export credit limit of Rs 20 crore are now covered up to 90 percent of their losses.

Mr. Goyal asked the Corporation to explore ways to promote exports, come up with new ideas and become an important stakeholder in India’s journey to take our exports to USD two trillion exports by 2030.