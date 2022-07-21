India will continue to stand by people of Sri Lanka: MEA

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry today said India will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka. Briefing media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been at the forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka.

He added that India is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance at the time of need to the island nation.

Talking to the media in Colombo, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay said India would also like to contribute to the Sri Lankan economy by way of investment and building more capacity. He said India has always stood with people of Sri Lanka as it is the closest friend and partner and both are democratic countries. He added that it has been the endeavour of India to come to Sri Lanka’s help when help was requested with great urgency. Mr Baglay informed that about 700 million dollars worth of fuel supplies have reached Sri Lanka and commercial supplies are also continuing