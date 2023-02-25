India will be pillar of global economic revival:Piyush Goyal

AMN

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said India will be the pillar of the global economic revival as it exhibited steady growth and emerged as the fastest-growing country among large economies of the world. Mr. Goyal was participating in programs organized by industry groups in Bhilwara of Rajasthan on Thursday. The Minister said, India is already the fifth largest economy in the world and is advancing rapidly to become the third largest in the coming years. Mr Goyal said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047