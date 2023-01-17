India welcomes UN’s decision to list LeT’s Abdul Rehman as terrorist

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has welcomed the decision of the UN Security Council’s ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee to list Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of LeT leader Hafiz Saeed.

Makki has occupied various leadership roles in LeT, including raising funds for the organization. In response to media queries regarding the listing, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India remains committed to pursuing a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. He said New Delhi will continue to press the international community to take credible, verifiable, and irreversible action against terrorism. He added that threats from terrorist organizations in the region remain high and listings and sanctions by the UNSC, are effective tools to curb such threats and dismantle terror infrastructure in the region.