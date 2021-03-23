Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2021 11:23:40      انڈین آواز

India welcomes Saudi Arabia initiative for fostering peace in Yemen

Published On: By

WEB DESK

India has welcomed the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen. In response to a question on the announcement of peace initiative by Saudi Arabia for Yemen, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has noted that the initiative inter alia proposes a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations as well as consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution under the auspices of the UN.

He said, India supports all efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

India has hoped that all parties in Yemen would be able to come together to the negotiating table soon to end the conflict.

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz