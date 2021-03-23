India welcomes Saudi Arabia initiative for fostering peace in Yemen

WEB DESK

India has welcomed the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen. In response to a question on the announcement of peace initiative by Saudi Arabia for Yemen, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has noted that the initiative inter alia proposes a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations as well as consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution under the auspices of the UN.

He said, India supports all efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

India has hoped that all parties in Yemen would be able to come together to the negotiating table soon to end the conflict.