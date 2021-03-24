India welcomes initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has welcomed the initiative announced by Saudi Arabia for fostering peace in Yemen. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has noted that the initiative proposes a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations. It also provides for consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political resolution under the auspices of the UN.

He said, India supports all efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis. India has hoped that all parties in Yemen would be able to come together to the negotiating table soon to end the conflict.