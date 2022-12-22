FreeCurrencyRates.com

India votes in favour of UNSC resolution on mental health of UN peacekeepers

AMN / WEB DESK

India has voted in favour of a UNSC resolution on the mental health of UN peacekeepers. India’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said, as one of the largest troop-contributing countries over the years, India places the highest importance on the safety, security, and well-being of UN peacekeepers.

She added that mental health is an essential component of holistic health, and India is cognizant of the difficult and demanding environments in which the UN peace operations personnel work.

She said, therefore, medical care and well-being of UN personnel deserve the collective and close attention of all member states.

Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) unanimously passed a resolution on mental health and psychosocial support for personnel of UN peace operations. Mexico initiated the draft resolution on mental health and psychosocial support. The draft resolution will be the first stand-alone Security Council resolution on mental health. The draft text is open for co-sponsorship by the wider UN membership. The draft resolution recognises the need to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and psychosocial support for UN peace operations personnel.

