FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2022 03:04:59      انڈین آواز

INDIA VOTE FOR NEW PRESIDENT

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Presidential elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting begins in Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha battle, PM Modi casts vote

Image

WEB DESK

The polling to elect the 16th President of India is underway. Polling, which began in the Parliament House and the premises of the State Legislative Assemblies at 10 A.M., will continue till 5 P.M. The term of office of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on 24th of July.

Image

Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, while former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is contesting as a joint Opposition candidate for the top post. The total number of electors is four thousand 809 including 776 Members of Parliament and four thousand thirty-three Members of Legislative Assemblies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, and Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were among the first to cast their votes in the Parliament House. The counting of the votes will be taken up on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open Chess title in Serbia

AMN In Chess, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has won the Paracin Open 'A' chess tournament 2022 ...

PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open Badminton title

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has clinched her maiden Women's Single title of Singapore Open Badminton tournam ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart