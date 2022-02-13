FreeCurrencyRates.com

India vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is based on equality.: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has said, the fundamental constitutional ideals of our modern republic are based on the cultural heritage of India. Addressing devotees after visiting Samata Murthy center at Muchimtal in Hyderabad today, he said, our eternal vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is based on equality.

Fundamental Rights enshrined in our constitution such as Equality before law, prohibition of all forms of discrimination, equality of opportunity, abolition of untouchability – derived from the inspiration of it. Referring to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on completing 75 years of Independence, he emphasised the need to re-discover those values that inspired our freedom struggle.

The President said, the younger generation should come to know the sources of the various movements led by Gandhiji, Babasaheb and others. He said, they will realise how the founding fathers of our Republic connected us to our heritage as expressed in the life and work of Shri Ramanujacharya.

Earlier, President Kovind unveiled the Samatamurti, 120 kg gold statue at Samatamurty centre in Muchinta in Ranga Reddy district. The President then offered special pujas to Swarnamurthy. The President earlier visited the 216-feet tall Ramanujacharya statue and 108 Vaishnava temples in Divyadeshas. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and several state ministers were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the Governor Dr Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao received the President at St Begumpet airport on his arrival.

