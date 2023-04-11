इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2023 02:20:10      انڈین آواز
India, Vietnam reiterate commitment to deepen strategic partnership

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Vietnam on Monday emphasized the significance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reiterated their commitment to resolving any disputes in accordance with international law, rejecting threats and unilateral actions that alter the status quo.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held a delegation-level meeting on bilateral security cooperation with Vietnamese Public Security Minister Tô Lâm in New Delhi. In the meeting, both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and improving strategic, security, and defense ties to maintain peace, prosperity, and stability in their countries, the region, and the world.

In a joint statement, they informed that both the countries have also agreed to strengthen ongoing cooperation in exchanges, capacity building, and training of officials from the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam. The leaders further reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific Region. Both leaders also exchanged views on recent developments in their respective regions.

