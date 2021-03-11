India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK II commences in Ranikhet

WEB DESK

The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK II commenced yesterday in Foreign Training Node Chaubatia, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand.

This is the Second Edition of annual bilateral joint exercise of both armies. It will continue till the 19th of this month.

The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019.

45 Soldiers each from Uzbekistan and Indian Army are participating in the exercise.

Both contingents will be sharing their expertise and skills in the field of counter terrorist operations in mountainous or rural or urban scenarios under UN mandate.

The exercise will culminate into a 36 hours joint validation exercise scheduled from 17th to 18th March.

The validation exercise will be a test bed for the soldiers of both armies as they would be undergoing the challenges of actual operations in such scenarios.

Defence Ministry said, the joint exercise will definitely provide impetus to the ever growing military and diplomatic ties between the two nations and also reflects the strong resolve of both nations to counter terrorism.