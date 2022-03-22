India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise begins in Yangiarik

WEB DESK

The 3rd edition of joint training exercise between Indian and Uzbekistan armies, EX-DUSTLIK is being conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan from today to 31st March 2022. The Indian contingent which comprises of a platoon strength of Grenadiers Regiment, departed for the exercise area today to join the Uzbekistan Army contingent represented by troops of the North Western Military District. The last edition of DUSTLIK was conducted in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand in March last year.

The joint exercise would focus on counter terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations Mandate. The training schedule will focus primarily on sharing of tactical level drills and learning of best practices from each other. The exercise will culminate in a 24 hour long validation exercise which will be a test bed for the soldiers of both armies as they would be undergoing the challenges of simulated operations in such scenarios.

The Grenadiers battalion nominated for the exercise is one of the highly decorated battalions of Indian Army and has the unique distinction of participating in almost all the Pre and Post Independence Operations.