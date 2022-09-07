FreeCurrencyRates.com

India & USA ‘Partnership of Trust’ rests on three pillars of Trade, Tech & Talent: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed confidence that the ‘Partnership of Trust’ between India and United States, resting on three pillars of Trade,Tech and Talent, is going ahead from strength to strength. He said this while briefing media in San Francisco today. He informed that he interacted with eminent business professionals, CEOs, senior captains of industry, start-up ecosystems and venture capitalists.  It is reported that Mr. Goyal is on a visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States of America from 5th to 10th of this month to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial meeting.  

He began his day with paying tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at San Francisco. He thereafter visited Gadar Memorial Hall. Later in the day, The Minister also launched the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 6 regions in the United States.

He also interacted with the leadership of Global Indian Technology Professionals Associations and Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies in San Francisco. Mr Goyal called upon the tech-community to endorse the ‘India Story’ and make India a preferred investment destination.  Urging them to be a part of the Growth Story of India, he invited them to invest and set up operations in India. Mr.Goyal also interacted with the US India Strategic Partnership Forum there. 

