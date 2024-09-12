India-US working together in critical minerals, supply chains and advanced technologies: Piyush Goyal

Goyal emphasizes upon the need for global coalition against terrorism





AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal said India and the United States of America (USA) are working together towards becoming self-reliant in critical minerals, strengthening supply chains and adopting cutting-edge technologies. The Minister stated this while delivering the keynote address at the US-India Business Council’s (USIBC) 49th Annual General Meeting held today in New Delhi.

While paying homage to the victims on the anniversary of 9/11 attack on World Trade Center, New York, Shri Goyal said that the attack reminds the world of dangers posed by terrorism. The Minister pointed out that India has been suffering from terrorism promoted from across our borders since decades. He noted that acts like 9/11 attack, divisive tendencies, inflammatory and fake propagandas should be denounced.

He added that the 9/11 attack showed the tremendous resilience of the people of United States of America and demonstrated the need for solidarity amongst like-minded nations. Shri Goyal said that such dastardly acts of terrorism emphasize the importance of global coalition against terrorism. He added that India and US should reinforce and recommit to a better world.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s government works on the principle of ‘Reform-Perform-Transform’. He emphasized that reforms in the government will help the country perform and transform the lives of the countrymen. Stressing on the importance of spreading information about reforms in India, he urged the participants present to propagate to the world about the experience they have working with India.

He said that India and US share one of the most strategic and consequential relationship with shared interests in bilateral and geopolitical issues.

Shri Goyal, evoking Swami Vivekananda’s speech delivered in Chicago on this day in 1893, said that the iconic address resonates deeply with the theme of the USIBC Summit of partnership and prosperity in the era of AI and critical technologies. He stated that partnership and prosperity among nations will enable this world to be a better place and continued that Swami Vivekananda’s teachings on universal tolerance, harmony amongst nations and the importance of respecting each other’s culture and history.